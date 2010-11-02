Why This Morning's ISM Was Even More Bullish Than The Headline Number

Good observations on this morning’s strong ISM from Mike O’Rourke of BTIG:



The ISM Manufacturing Report for October registered an impressive reading beating the

expectations of 54. Not only did the number beat, but the underlying improvements were

important. In the September report, the much watched relationship between New Orders and

Inventories (New Orders‐Inventories) inverted to a negative reading for the first time since

February of last year. At the time, Norbert Ore, who runs the survey for ISM, noted that

anecdotal conversations with respondents ran counter to the elevated survey reading for

inventories. In the October survey, the relationship righted itself from a ‐4.5 last month to a

positive 5 this month (Chart 1). In addition, Customer Inventories still remain relatively lean

(Chart 2). The pick‐up in New Orders as a leading indicator should carry some momentum

through the report for the balance of Q4 2010. Ore described the situation by noting that he is

“pretty optimistic we can finish out the quarter with continued strength.” Additionally, 14 of 18

manufacturing industries reported growth for the month. The report is a positive surprise in the

right direction. Investors will be watching to see if the balance of the data this week will follow

suit.

As ISM marks our first hard look at Q4 GDP this is obviously pretty positive, and helps begin to take the double-dip fears off of the table, at least for now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.