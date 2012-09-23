Why No One Lives On These 10 Uninhabited Islands

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The internet has embraced the story of Brendon Grimshaw over the past year.Grimshaw did what so many dream of doing: he bought an island. He purchased Moyenne Island in the Indian Ocean in 1964 for $20,000, quit his job in 1973 to move there, and spent the past 40 years developing it into a paradise, cultivating and protecting flora and fauna native to the Seychelles.



Now 86, Grimshaw’s island is worth millions to developers, but he is determined that it remain a nature preserve after his death.

There are still many abandoned and uninhabited islands around the world. Why isn’t there anyone living on them? After all, 270 people live on Tristan de Cunha, which is 2430 kilometers from the next inhabited island!

The reasons islands remain uninhabited are financial, political, environmental, or religious—or a combination of those reasons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.