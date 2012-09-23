Why No One Lives On These 10 Uninhabited Islands

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The internet has embraced the story of Brendon Grimshaw over the past year.Grimshaw did what so many dream of doing: he bought an island. He purchased Moyenne Island in the Indian Ocean in 1964 for $20,000, quit his job in 1973 to move there, and spent the past 40 years developing it into a paradise, cultivating and protecting flora and fauna native to the Seychelles.
Now 86, Grimshaw’s island is worth millions to developers, but he is determined that it remain a nature preserve after his death.
There are still many abandoned and uninhabited islands around the world. Why isn’t there anyone living on them? After all, 270 people live on Tristan de Cunha, which is 2430 kilometers from the next inhabited island!
The reasons islands remain uninhabited are financial, political, environmental, or religious—or a combination of those reasons.
Three kilometers off the coast of Japan, Ōkunoshima Island is overrun with rabbits, which are not a native species.
But there are no human residents on Okunoshima Island. It was once the site of a chemical weapons plant, turning out poison gas for the Japanese Imperial Army from 1929 to 1945.
The Allied Occupation Forces dismantled the plant and let laboratory animals go free (hence the rabbits). Japan did not speak of Okunoshima for many years. Then in 1988, the Ōkunoshima Poison Gas Museum was opened on the site.
Tourists take the ferry to the island to interact with the friendly rabbits more than to see the museum.
The Antipodes are a group of volcanic islands south of New Zealand.
The cold climate and harsh winds make the islands too harsh a place to live. It is known for numerous shipwrecks and deaths, some from trying to survive on the islands, despite supplies being left there in castaway huts, as seen in the photograph.
Two people died by shipwreck there as recently as 1999.
Jaco Island in East Timor has no permanent inhabitants because locals consider it sacred land.
However, that does not mean they won't accommodate tourists. Day trips as well as camping on the island is encouraged. Local fishermen double as vendors to the tourists. Since 2007, Jaco Island is part of Nino Konis Santana National Park.
Clipperton Island is actually a coral atoll south of Mexico and west of Guatemala in the Pacific.
It was claimed first by the French, then Americans, who mined it for guano. Mexico took possession in 1897, and allowed a British company to mine guano there. In 1914, the Mexican civil war caused the island's 100 or so residents to be cut off from transportation and supplies.
In 1917, the last surviving islanders, three women, were rescued and evacuated. Ownership reverted to France, which manned a lighthouse on Clipperton Island, but after World War II it was completely abandoned.
There are occasional scientific expeditions to the atoll.
How can an island in the East River in New York City be forgotten?
Ah, because it's a protected nesting area, and therefore off-limits to the public. Still, North Brother Island has quite a history.
Riverside Hospital opened a quarantine facility for smallpox patients on the 20-acre island in 1885. The hospital later took in patients with other communicable diseases, such as venereal disease and typhoid. It was here that Typhoid Mary was housed for two decades until her death in 1938.
The hospital closed in 1942, but the buildings were used for veteran's housing for a while, then as a rehab centre for young drug addicts, but corruption, abuse, and rights violations forced the facility to close for good in 1963. The buildings still stand in their ruined state, and are said to be haunted by the many who died or suffered there.
Hashima Island in Japan is often referred to as Battleship Island because that's what it looks like.
About 15 kilometers from Nagasaki, the island sat above a profitable coal seam that was mined from 1887 until 1974. Miners and their families lived on the island, which is only around 15 acres.
At its height, Hashima Island had over 5,000 residents, densely packed into large apartment blocks. When the coal business fizzled, those buildings were left empty and derelict. It became dangerous to even set foot on the island. However, the uninhabited island was opened to tourism in 2009.
In 1847, the U.S. military built Fort Carroll to protect Baltimore right in the middle of the Patapsco River.
The site was selected because experience showed that a defensive fort built too close to a city created more problems that it solved.
The artificial island was built under the supervision of a young Robert E. Lee, who also designed the island's hexagonal shape. The fort was still incomplete by the time the Civil War began. Construction was halted, and by the time the war was over, the facility's insufficiency became obvious.
The fort was modernized, but not in time to be of much use during the Spanish-American War. Every time the fort was slowly modernized, it became obsolete again. By 1921, the army had abandoned Fort Carroll for good. The island was sold to a private developer in 1958, but various plans to use it proved too difficult and expensive to carry out.
The fort remains, though slowly crumbling into ruin.
Lazzaretto Nuovo is an island situated at the entrance of the lagoon that envelops Venice, Italy.
It was a monastery in medieval times, then in 1468 was designated as a quarantine area for any ships approaching Venice, to protect the city from the plague.
This continued until the 18th century, when the quarantine facilities were abandoned, and the Lazzeretto Nuovo eventually became a military base. The Italian Army abandoned the site in 1975, and it suffered years of neglect. Then community efforts turned it into a cultural museum site, now supported by the Italian Ministry of Arts and Culture.
The island is now open for tourism.
Tree Island in the South China Sea is one of the Paracel Islands under disputed ownership.
It is administered by China's Hainan Province, but like the other Paracel Islands, is claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan as well. Tourists can visit the island with permission, but the only inhabitants are military troops who are stationed there temporarily.
Palmyra Atoll is 1,000 miles south of Hawaii, and is a territory owned by the United States.
However, as isolated as it is, it is officially uninhabited and unorganized. The U.S. military built an airstrip there during World War II, which has fallen into ruin. The atoll now is administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife agency, with the exception of Cooper Island, which is owned by the Nature Conservancy.
Palmyra Atoll was the setting for a double murder in 1974 which became the basis for the novel and then miniseries called And the Sea Will Tell.
If you want to buy an island for yourself, there are real estate agents who specialize in such deals. And there are plenty of islands for sale--just make sure you find out why it is uninhabited or for sale before you close the deal!
