There Is No Hope For The New York Mets

The 2010 season was a dismal one for the New York Mets. Despite having the fifth highest payroll in baseball ($134.4 million), the Mets had a losing record (79-83) and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.And while fans of other big-market teams are daydreaming about guys like Carl Crawford, Jayson Werth and Cliff Lee, Mets fans get Boof Bonser.



In fact, the Mets haven’t even been rumoured to be interested in any big-named free agents or trade targets. Why? Because they have so much money tied up in underachieving players.

A look at the eight highest-paid players on the Mets roster shows a group that has failed to live up to expectations. Whether it was injuries, sub-par performances or just plain ole sucktitude, these guys all failed to deliver.

And they are all back next year.

Let’s take a look at the eight highest paid players on the Mets, what they make and how they performed in 2010…

Great googily moogily. That is painful to look at. For $94.5 million in salary, the Mets received about $54.3 million worth of production.

For comparison, Josh Hamilton alone was worth 8.0 WAR ($32.2M) and he only made $3.25 million in 2010.

Outside of Jose Reyes, Jason Bay, and David Wright, the rest of the group was downright awful. Oliver Perez was so bad, that the Mets would have been better off releasing him, paying his salary and having Joe Replacement come in off the street and do his job.

But what really kills the Mets, is that all of these guys are back in 2011 (barring trades), they are committed to $111.5 million in salary for these eight players, leaving the their hands tied this off-season.

So far they have signed DJ Carrasco, Ronny Paulino, and Boof Bonser. Any of those guys going to strike fear in the hearts of the Phillies? Yeah, didn’t think so.

Right now, the Mets look a lot like the New York Knicks have the past 4-5 years. But at least the Knicks had a salary cap as an excuse. The Mets just have themselves to blame…and maybe Bernie Madoff.

