BREMMER: Here's Why We're Not On The Precipice Of A New Cold War

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks past U.S. President Barack Obama (R) during a group photo at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013.

Geopolitical expert Ian Bremmer of the Eurasia Group tweeted a fascinating chart describing Russia’s aggressive moves in Ukraine and the consequent international responses.

Bremmer expounded on the tweet in an email to Business Insider:

“Ukraine is becoming a poster child for the G-Zero. There’s universal ‘concern,’ but next to zero international willingness to take steps to protect the Ukrainians, or to ensure the Russians stop.”

G-Zero is a world order in which no single country or durable alliance of countries can meet the challenges of global leadership.

Right now, pro-Russian separatists — apparently directed by Russian special forces — are taking over regions of eastern Ukraine and destabilizing the country’s south.

The U.S. and EU — which are not on the same page in regards to punishing Putin — have enacted two rounds of sanctions on Russia to little effect.

“It’s why we’re not at the precipice of a new cold war,” Bremmer wrote. “The Europeans don’t really support the Americans. The Chinese don’t really support the Russians.

“And even the United States is willing to take only very measured steps in response to Russian escalation.”

