Apple is running into some problems with its big smart home plans

You’re going to have to wait a little longer before an Apple-powered smart home becomes a reality.

That’s because home automation devices that are compatible with HomeKit, which is the system that enables smart gadgets to be easily controlled using one app or via Siri voice command, are in short supply.

When Apple introduced its HomeKit plan back in 2014, Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, said that the company was working with the leaders in home automation devices as he showed a slide that mentioned more than 15 manufacturers.

But there are fewer than 20 accessories that work with HomeKit from only five manufacturers, according to the company’s website.

What gives?

Well, the reason there are currently so few compatible devices could have something to do with Apple overhauling its security approach for home automated devices.

Apple had previously planned to allow device makers to run their own security solutions inside peoples’ homes, but the company shifted gears and is now requiring manufacturers to integrate Apple-certified chips and firmware into their products if they want to be compatible with HomeKit, according to a report from The Register.

WWDC Apple executive Craig Federighi speaks about HomeKit during WWDC in June 2014.

While the changes would help improve security by handling things like wireless communication and encryption on these devices, it’s causing manufacturers a huge headache because they have to redesign products, which is expensive and time consuming.

Business Insider reached out to Apple to see if this was the case, but has not yet received a reply.

