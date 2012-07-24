It shouldn’t come as a surprise that The Weather Channel makes a ton of money. It does, after all, reach 100 million subscribers through its ever-popular cable channel.



“We’re a four screen company — cable, web, iPad, phone, and I don’t know how many companies have that,” Weather Channel global CRO Curt Hecht told us during last month’s Mobile Advertising Conference.

Find out more on how The Weather Channel makes so much money through its cross-promotion between four different platforms:

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Robert Libetti

