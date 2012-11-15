Why The Supreme Court Is Going To Kill Our 'Most Important' Civil Rights Law

Justice Clarence Thomas

The Supreme Court has decided to review the Voting Rights Act before the end of this term, and already it seems unlikely that the law will survive.The John Roberts court hasn’t shown much support for what Attorney General Eric Holder called, “our nation’s most important civil rights statute,” referring to VRA’s Section 5, according to The Nation.



Section 5 requires states with a history of bias against minorities to clear any changes to their voting rules with the federal government.

Judging by the court’s toughness on cases involving racial preferences, the Voting Rights Act doesn’t stand much of a chance, according to The Nation.

When he was just in his 20s, Roberts called on the Reagan administration to oppose changes to Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bans race-based discrimination in voting practices.

And more recently in 2009, when the court flirted with the idea of reviewing the act, Roberts suggested the law was outdated.

Justice Clarence Thomas has also shown a marked toughness toward race-based preferences, even before Roberts’ appointment to the bench.

“I believe blacks can achieve in every avenue of American life without the meddling of university administrators,” he said in the 2003 case of Grutter v Bollinger, which upheld affirmative action, according to USA Today.

