Why The U.S. Will Never Have A Balanced Budget Again

The United States government will never have another balanced budget again. Yes, you read that correctly. U.S. government finances have now reached a critical “tipping point” and things are going to spin wildly out of control from this time forward.



Why? Spending on entitlement programs and interest on the national debt are now accelerating. Some time around 2020 they will eat up every single dollar of federal revenue that is brought in before a penny is spent on anything else. Of course the solution to all of this would be to radically cut entitlement programs, but no U.S. politician in his or her right mind would do that.

After all, do you think elderly people (who vote in droves by the way) would vote for you after you just cut their Social Security checks in half? That is not the way the world works. You see, democracies always get into trouble once the people realise that they can vote for the candidates that promise them the largest gifts out of the public treasury. That is where the United States is at now.

Over 100 million Americans now receive direct payments from the United States government. For millions of Americans, the American Dream now means getting a government check and kicking back and enjoying life. We have become a nation that is chock full of people that can’t take care of themselves and that are totally dependent on the monolithic nanny state that the U.S. government has created.

Now, the truth is that helping the poor and those who cannot help themselves is always a good thing.

Nobody is denying that.

But are there really 100 million Americans that cannot take care of themselves?

Of course not.

The welfare state has gotten wildly out of control and now we are drowning in an ocean of red ink because of it.

In fact, unless the underlying laws for the entitlement programs are rewritten and unless benefits are cut to the bone, it will be mathematically impossible for the U.S. government to balance the federal budget from this time forward.

You are sceptical of that claim?

