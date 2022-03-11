VIDEO: Inside the trucker convoy doing loops around Washington, DC

- The “People’s Convoy” that started in California has stalled outside of Washington, DC.
- Hundreds of National Guardsmen have been deployed to keep the rally out of the capital.
- The truckers are protesting against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions.
A trucker convoy that started off in California has been circling around the US capital for days. The protesters were inspired by the Canadian convoy and are calling for an end to COVID-19 restrictions.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Ted Cruz rode with the ‘People’s Convoy’ truckers around the DC Beltway to protest against vaccine mandates