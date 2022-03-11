VIDEO: Inside the trucker convoy doing loops around Washington, DC

The “People’s Convoy” that started in California has stalled outside of Washington, DC.

Hundreds of National Guardsmen have been deployed to keep the rally out of the capital.

The truckers are protesting against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions.

