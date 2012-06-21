Here's Why The US Should Allow Natural Gas Exports

A debate has broken out on whether the United States should allow exports of liquefied natural gas. Energy expert Michael Levi tells us that the U.S. should give the green light for natural gas exports.



“The net impact is clearly positive from allowing exports,” says Levi, an author of a new study on LNG exports.

Michael Levi, who is a Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, explains why the United States should allow natural gas exports below:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

