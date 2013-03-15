14 Ways America Is Better Than China

BofA Merrill Lynch strategist Savita Subramanian is out with a report today titled “Is American innovation dead?”



According to Subramanian, the answer is definitely “no.”

“We focus on China as one of the most widely cited threats to the US’ global position,” she writes. “Not only does the US rank significantly higher than China in the Global Innovation Index rankings, but it ranks higher in 62 of the 84 sub-components of the index, ranging from political stability to royalty and licence fee receipts.”

Below are some of those subcomponents, which include: political stability & absence of violence/terrorism; regulatory quality; ease of starting a business; pupil-teacher ratio; tertiary enrollment; researchers; gross expenditure on R&D (GERD); ICT access; employment in knowledge-intensive services; university/industry collaboration; scientific and technical journal articles; royalty and licence fees receipts; ICT and business model creation; and recreation and culture consumption.

Click to enlarge

Photo: INSEAD, WIPO

