Why The U.S. Economy Isn't In Expansion Mode

At 2.4% growth for the second quarter of 2010, the latest GDP data was a little softer than consensus had expected (2.5%), but it basically just told us what we already knew — That the U.S. economy is still recovering but still hasn’t surpassed its 2007 peak in terms of economic size (total GDP).

GDP is expanding year-over-year, yet it remains lower than it was in 2007.

This means that the U.S. economy is still in the process of taking back lost ground. Thus from a multi-year perspective it remains in ‘recovery mode’ rather than ‘expansion mode’:

Barron’s:

THAT KIND OF OVERREACTION seems to be occurring now. The slowdown in GDP growth, to an annual rate of 2.4% in second quarter 2010, tells us nothing decisive about prospects for the second half. Components of the report can be interpreted to mean faster or slower economic expansion to come, depending on your inclination. What the report does confirm is that the recovery that began in the third quarter of last year continues, and that a double dip seems increasingly unlikely. In all, there have been four quarters of consistent growth, accompanied by not-unusual volatility.

Based on revised figures released in Friday’s report, real GDP climbed at an annual rate of 1.6% in the third quarter, 5.0% in the fourth and 3.7% in the first, before slowing to 2.4% in the second. Since this four-quarter performance averages to 3.2%, it would not be surprising if future quarters revert to this trend. While 3.2% would still be disappointingly subpar, it would at least be fast enough to bring a continued decline in the unemployment rate.

For the recovery to end and the expansion to begin, real GDP must be higher than its previous peak, reached in fourth-quarter 2007, and we are not there yet. For that to happen, growth in the current quarter must run at annual rate of 4.5%.

Things are getting better, GDP-wise, but they still aren’t as good as before.

