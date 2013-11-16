Why The Undefeated Chiefs Are Underdogs Against The Broncos

The 9-0 Kansas City Chiefs head to Denver to face the 8-1 Broncos, as eight point underdogs, according to Vegas Insider.

Here’s why:

1. The Chiefs have not beaten a team with a winning record this season

They had the easiest schedule in the league this season. Kansas City opponents have an average Pythagorean win percentage of .392, the lowest number in the league. The list includes subpar teams like the Jaguars, Bills, Browns, Raiders, and Titans.

2. The Broncos haven’t lost a home game since Week 3 of the 2012 season



Denver has only lost once at Mile High stadium since the Peyton Manning era began. At home Manning has 20 touchdowns to only four interceptions with a 125.9 passer rating. The altitude might have something to do with it as well.

3. The Chiefs strength on offence is the Broncos strength on defence

The Chiefs average 119 yards on the ground per game behind leading-rusher Jamaal Charles, making them 12th in the league. The Broncos only allow 87 yards rushing per game, which is fourth-best among NFL teams.

4. The Broncos can neutralize the Chiefs pass rush

While the Kansas City pass rush led by defensive end Tamba Hali has accounted for the most sacks in the league, they are going to have a tough time getting to Manning who barely gets sacked. Manning has been only sacked 13 times all season, the the second fewest in the league.

5. Peyton Manning has a career record of 9-1 against the Chiefs

In 10 career games, Manning has 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions with a 95.9 passer rating against Kansas City. His last game against the Chiefs was Week 17 of last season when he smoked the same defence for more than 300 yards and 38 points.

