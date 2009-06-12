Why The Tennessee Burger King Put Up The "Global Warming Is Baloney" Sign

The Burger King franchise that put up “Global Warming Is Baloney” on its sign finally explains why it did it. And boy is it a dumb reason.



Speaking with Lou Dobbs on radio, the head of marketing for the Tennessee Burger King, J.J. McNelis says the company wanted to change the ‘direction’ of the conversation away from stupid ads that Burger King was running. Those ads have women dancing with phonebooks in their pants as a spoof on Spongebob Squarepants, rapped to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

Obviously, the easist way to change the conversation is to say something completely outrageous:

McNelis: I think that was a decision that was made by our operations or management team who were trying to change the direction of some of the conversation out in the field here. You understand that as a franchisee within a big corporate system a lot of the marketing that appears under the Burger King label isn’t something that we generate. In fact, we are the beneficiaries of good marketing. Conversely, we are unfortunately the recipients of some of the poorer marketing. What had happened is that there had been some recent campaigns by the Burger King Corporation that were causing us a lot of trouble out in the field. You probably covered it or heard about it, such as the commercial that was running that had women dancing around with phonebooks stuffed in their pants. Well, I got to tell you, I hear on the frontline that we caught a lot of grief over that particular campaign so we thought that putting up a little different message might change the dialogue a little bit. By golly, we certainly succeeded on that front.



