Why The Strike Hasn't Helped Web Video

Everyone knows that the writers strike has forced TV viewers to shut off their flat screens and start surfing the web, right? A release from the good people at Pew said as much the other day, and the blogosphere, heavily invested in the idea that big bad old media is dying, to be replaced by good small new media, lapped it up.

Leave it to Gawker’s Nick Douglas (yes, that Nick Douglas) to deflate the bubble: Traffic growth at YouTube, the hands-down leader in Web video, has been growing consistently since 2005 and may have actually dropped a bit recently. Other tiny sites who’ve cited growth, like Revver, don’t generate nearly enough traffic to make them statistically significant.

And as we’ve noted before, with the exception of late-night comedy shows, the writer’s strike has yet to deprive viewers of any new shows. When that does happen — at the end of this month, when broadcast networks traditionally stop showing repeats — it’d be worth checking in on TV/Web viewing habits. Until then, we’re wasting time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.