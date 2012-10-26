Why The Stock Market Is Diving Today

Photo: Clive Rose / Getty Images

From Nomura, here’s the general thinking about why markets are diving this morning everywhere:It seems that the negative sentiment was sparked by news that IMF requires further austerity measures in Portugal, weaker earnings including Apple and Amazon and the S&P downgrade of France’s biggest banks. The agency cut three institutions – including BNP Paribas (from AA- to A+) – and lowered its outlook on 12 others, including Credit Agricole and Societe Generale citing increased economic risks. Note that S&P also cut its French GDP forecasts to close to zero in 2013-14 and revised its economic risk score on the sovereign from 2 to 3. This is similar to Nomura’s house view.



