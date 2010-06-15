Why The Splintering In Belgium Is A Perfect Metaphor For The Disintegration Of All Of Europe

Perhaps you heard that Flemish separatists won a big election this past weekend in Belgium. They did.



As Craig Pirrong at The Streetwise Professor explains, Belgium represents a classic case of a northern, thrifty Protestant region not wanting to keep supporting the poorer, Catholic regions in the south.

The stress of subsidization of one culturally and linguistically distinct community by another threatens to pull Belgium apart. This is especially true in hard economic times.

…

For these reasons, Belgium is fracturing, and Europe is on the verge of doing so as well. If you want to see the future of Europe in a miniature, more bite-sized portion, you could do far worse than look at Belgium; a political scaling relationship is clearly evident.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.