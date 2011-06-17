Why The S&P 500 ≠ The US Economy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In his bullish call on the S&P 500 (calling for it to go to 1400), BofA’s David Bianco makes the point that the index is not a good analogue for the US economy, and thus it shouldn’t be expected to nicely track the zigs and zags of GDP.Here’s why a quick rundown of why the two aren’t parallels:



The US economy is short oil (weakens when oil goes up) while the S&P 500 is net long oil.

The S&P 500 is 40% foreign.

Non-financial GDP is largely services, whereas the S&P 500 is dominated more by manufacturers. GDP is also mainly consumer oriented, while the S&P 500 is much more geared towards business spending.

A strong dollar is good for US GDP, while a weak dollar is good for S&P 500 earnings.

The US GDP is captive to US taxation, while S&P 500 companies can seek out better tax regimes.

Something to chew on.

For his fuller bullish call on the index, see here.

