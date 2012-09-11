Why The Social Media Revolution Is About To Get A Little Less Awesome

In the wake of Facebook’s disappointing IPO, Paul Graham, the cofounder of the country’s most famous and successful tech incubator, Y Combinator, sent an email to his portfolio companies predicting a shift in the way venture capitalists evaluated start-up potential. Before the public offering, companies that build a large audience were not under much pressure to build a revenue model to match. But “the bad performance of the Facebook IPO will hurt the funding market for earlier stage startups,” he wrote, “possibly a lot, if it becomes a vicious circle.”



Facebook’s bad IPO wasn’t an aberrational day. The company’s stock kept dropping. And dropping. From $38, the offering price, into the $20’s and below.

