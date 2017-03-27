Why the sky is blue

On a clear sunny day the sky is blue, but why?
It is all to do with the nature of sunlight and how it interacts with Earth’s atmosphere.
The sun’s light appears to be white but it is made up of all the colours of the rainbow. When the light travels through our atmosphere it is scattered in all directions by all the gases and particles in the air.
The blue light is scattered more than other colours because it travels in smaller and shorter waves, this is why the most prominent colour in the sky is blue.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
