Why The Situation In Japan Could Be Extremely Bullish For Oil

While crude oil was all over the place today, pulled back in forth by the news Saudi Arabian and UAE troops were entering Bahrain and that Qaddafi’s advance against rebels was continuing, there may be an underlying demand story here some are ignoring.



The situation with Japan’s nuclear reactors suggests that, at the least, several of the country’s reactors may be offline for some time. At worst, those three reactors will never come back, and others deemed dangerous for age or other reason may be shut off too.

Japan’s nuclear power sector makes up a significant 18% of its electricity capacity:

Photo: Societe Generale

And what’s waiting in the wings? Oil and coal, of course.

From Societe Generale (emphasis ours):

By using the installed electricity capacity mix in Japan, if we assume that nuclear can only be

replaced by oil, gas and coal (i.e., wind and hydro held constant), we can estimate that each

TWh lost in nuclear will be replaced by gas (47%), coal (39%) and oil (14%).

So while coal is a big play, oil is too. What makes the oil story so interesting is that, as Japan’s demand is rising, supply is being pinched by the ongoing instability in the Middle East.

From Societe Generale:

If Libyan exports hit zero, spare capacity will fall to 3Mb/d. But even if the situation were quieter, spare Opec capacity would still be limited, as demand is growing. On our estimates, demand growth will remain supportive in 2011 with demand increasing by 1.7Mb/d from non-OECD countries (+2%). But, Brent oil of $118/b could put economic growth at risk as inflation is peaking, and not only in emerging markets.

While Japan may be putting demand pressure on OPEC’s spare capacity, Libya’s current civil war is reducing their exports creating a supply problem.

Photo: Societe Generale

