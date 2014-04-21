Why The Price Of My Banh Mi Went Up

Saturday I stopped in a Vietnamese deli for lunch and got a delicious Banh Mi sandwich. While there I saw this sign, notifying customers the price of products had gone up.

Is this Janet Yellen’s fault? No. It’s pretty much all due to the drought in California, and in particular, the surge in meat prices.

John Schoen at CNBC put together this great graphic showing where food prices were surging, and which categories were particularly hard hit. As you can see, it’s really all about meat (a crucial ingredient in the sandwich).

<a href=’http:&#47;&#47;www.cnbc.com&#47;id&#47;101589514’><img alt=’Food Price Checker ‘ src=’http:&#47;&#47;public.tableausoftware.com&#47;static&#47;images&#47;PH&#47;PHN66GQCQ&#47;1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /></a>

