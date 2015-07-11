The Pope changed his clothes at a Burger King

A Burger King in Bolivia received a very unexpected visitor this week.

Pope Francis took a slight detour to the fast-food restaurant on Thursday to change his clothing before saying Mass in Santa Cruz at Christ the Redeemer square.

The store was closed to customers for the Mass, so the Pontiff believed it was an appropriate place to change his vestments, according to the Associated Press.

The staff at the restaurant were apparently more than happy to assist the Pope.

“They even covered the windows with white curtains, to give his holiness privacy as he donned his robe and miter,” according to the New York Post.

Yup. This is where the Pope changed his clothes for Mass on a trip to Latin America. http://t.co/tZWwNCktVB pic.twitter.com/Z659j4I3GV

— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 10, 2015

Pope Francis is known for his humility and simple lifestyle, so it might come as no surprise that he would deem Burger King an acceptable place to change.

Burger King was thrilled with the Pope’s decision.

Bienvenido Papa Francisco, gracias por elegir el restaurante BK EL Cristo como tu Sacristía. Burger King Bolivia te…

Posted by Burger King on Thursday, July 9, 2015

“Welcome Pope Francis, thank you for choosing the restaurant BK El Cristo as your sacristy. Burger King Bolivia receives you with open arms,” the post reads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.