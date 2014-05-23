The Pope Avoids Facebook Because It Gets Filled With Nasty Comments

REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito Pope Francis waves after leading the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican April 13, 2014.

The Pope is on Twitter, but not Facebook.

Why is he skipping the larger social network? Because it’s hard to avoid vulgar comments on Facebook.

Zachary Seward at Quartz says people from Facebook recently made a trip to the Vatican to get him on Facebook, but it’s not going to happen. “Abusive comments can be easily ignored on Twitter but are more prominent on Facebook,” says Seward.

The Vatican’s tech team tried to figure out a way to make a page clear of curse words, but it couldn’t.

In case you’re wondering what kind of stuff the Vatican wants to avoid, just take a look at the first response to the Pope’s most recent Tweet:

