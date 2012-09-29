Why The Palace Decided NOT To Sue The Sun Over Prince Harry Naked Pics—Here's Today's Buzz

- Getty”Prince Harry is currently focused entirely on his deployment in Afghanistan,” says the Palace.The Palace has decided not to sue The Sun over Prince Harry naked pics, stating: “We remain of the opinion that a hotel room is a private space where its occupants would have a reasonable expectation of privacy. Prince Harry is currently focused entirely on his deployment in Afghanistan, so to pursue a complaint relating to his private life would not be appropriate at this time and would prove to be a distraction.”
- Vivendi’s Universal Music Group has completed the $1.9 billion acquisition of EMI’s recorded music arm. “This is a next step towards ensuring the health of our industry,” said UMG chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge. “EMI is finally returning to people who have music in their blood. We are acquiring incredible labels and a roster of stellar talent, including top-selling artists like Katy Perry, Lady Antebellum, The Beatles and The Beach Boys.
- “Today” show executive producer Jim Bell is taking all of the heat off Matt Lauer for the show’s declining ratings in what is now being called “The Yom Kippur Attack.”
- John Travolta and his Hollywood lawyer have prevailed in a defamation lawsuit brought by the author of a book that claims the actor engaged in homosexual activities in bathhouses.
- Tommy Lee is being sued for $400,000 in damages by an engineer who claims the rocker stole his idea for a drum-roller coaster for his concerts … and Lee jacked it for Motley Crue’s 2011 tour. See a pic of the awesome design here.
- Nicki Minaj will star in three E! specials slated to air later this fall documenting her upcoming tour and preparation for her judging gig on “American Idol.”
- Amanda Bynes plead not guilty to two counts of hit-and-run stemming from two separate incidents. But Bynes still faces one DUI charge and TWO charges of driving on a suspended licence.
- Reese Witherspoon welcomes a baby boy named Tennessee James Toth.
