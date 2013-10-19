Architect Of JCPenney Logo Redesign Says His Work Isn't Why The Company Keeps Failing [THE BRIEF]

Scott Olson/Getty Images JCPenney recently ditched its new logo, seen here, to return to the one it had used previously.

The founder of the branding consulting firm that worked with JCPenney on its failed logo redesign says that going back to the company’s old logo will not fix its continued struggles. In an op-ed at Ad Age, BrandAdvisors founder Charles Rashall said that the reason JCPenney’s rebranding failed was because the company did not make enough substantive changes to go with the logo or clearly communicate its brand story.

After reports surfaced earlier this week, Hulu has officially announced Fox Networks Group president of distribution Mike Hopkins as its new CEO.

AKQA has promoted Sam Kelly to head of business development and marketing. He joined the firm in 2008 as business development manager.

Publicis Kaplan Thaler CEO Robin Koval is leaving the firm to join Legacy, the national public health nonprofit created to make anti-smoking advertisements.

Google has hired Kellogg Co.’s Bob Arnold to lead the company’s digital advertising strategy in North America for in-house brands like Nexus and Google Plus. Arnold was known at Kellogg for being an advocate of programmatic buying.

Supercuts will no longer work with DDB Chicago, according to an unconfirmed report from AgencySpy.

Adweek looks at a Dartmouth study on why mobile ads aren’t quite clicking with consumers.

Twitter hired Google head of media and entertainment advertising J.J. Hirschle to lead the team responsible for selling ad products to retail companies. The move comes as Twitter looks to expand its advertising business in advance of its upcoming IPO.

Maude Standish, co-founder of millennial forecasting firm Tarot, surmises that Miley Cyrus is a strategic brand genius.

Catherine Heath, who last served as executive strategy director at M&C Saatchi Sydney, is moving to the U.S. to lead strategy at Huge LA.

