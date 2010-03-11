Googlers Won't Create The Next Google

Photo: AP

Google may hire geniuses, but for some reason, the people who quit Google to create startups aren’t exactly going on to build genius companies.In just 12 years, Google (GOOG) has grown from nothing to being the 117th largest company in the U.S., and by far the biggest name on the Internet.



Thanks to a famously difficult hiring process, Google has built up a reputation for having an army of geniuses on staff.

But here’s what’s weird: even though many talented engineers and business leaders have quit Google (See the “Google Brain Drain.”), the list of Googler-founded companies is notably lacking in all-stars.

Exactly one of them — Twitter — has garnered mainstream attention. And even Twitter is not in the same league as Google, Facebook, or the other heavy-hitters. After Twitter, things drop off steeply.

Take a look at the startups founded by ex-Googlers, and why they aren’t the next Google >

