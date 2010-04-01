Why The New York Times' David Brooks Is Targeting Sandra Bullock





Ambitious people are uniquely unpopular these days, equally loathed by left and right.

For the left, an ambitious person personifies selfishness, narcissism, and personal and corporate greed; for the right, an ambitious person is an elitist, a poseur, and an obviously tricky character who probably went to an Ivy League college.

Now the Times’ David Brooks, from the centre—the Times hired him to be a conservative columnist, but in post-Bush years he’s made a beeline for the middle—takes on the ambitious. His target is Sandra Bullock and his lesson comes from the harsh irony of her winning the Oscar and then having her marriage publicly explode.

