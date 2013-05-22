Why The New Xbox One Won't Play Old Xbox 360 Games

The new Xbox One controller.

Microsoft’s new video game console, the Xbox One, won’t be able to play older Xbox 360 games. The news came out following the company’s big presentation this morning.



According to Todd Holmdahl, the Xbox hardware boss, the move was necessary to push the Xbox platform forward and enable more advanced games.

“We created a new architecture,” Holmdahl said in an interview. “It was too much of a burden for us to develop for both sets of games.”

He also said it wouldn’t be possible for future software updates to add backwards compatibility.

So all those Xbox 360 games you have sitting on your shelf? The only way you can play them is if you hang on to your old console. Historically, console makers have done their best to ensure new devices were compatible with older games. But it looks like Microsoft found it more beneficial to pack all those extra features in the new console rather than allow you to play older software.

