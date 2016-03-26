Here's why the new iPad Pro has such a good camera

You might have noticed that the new iPad Pro has a high-performance 12-megapixel camera that can record 4K video.

Sure, you can use it to take photos and videos of your family vacation, but that’s not what it’s for.

It’s for capturing super sharp, high-res photos and videos, and working with/on them on the same device.

This is a camera and an editing station for professionals in a single device. It’s perfect for projects where carrying around a camera and laptop is impractical, or is at least more of a hassle than bringing a single device, like the iPad Pro.

Here are a few of the things it can do:

take photos of products, objects, projects, properties, people, or anything you want, and touch them up on the spot with pro-grade editing apps, and upload to the internet.

take high-res videos, edit on the spot, and upload to the internet.

scan pictures or art, which benefit from a higher quality camera for scanning, then annotate or sign with the Apple Pencil.

You can do some of that with non-Pro models of the iPad, like the iPad Air 2, but you wouldn’t really want to. The cameras on previous iPad models are notoriously poor, and while the chips are fine for running Netflix, Facebook, and even some art apps, they’re not powerful enough to run pro-grade apps with smooth and fast performance.

And you technically could do all that with the original 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as it has a decent 8-megapixel camera and runs on the same super-powerful A9X chips as the new iPad Pro. But it’s not as good as the 12-megapixel camera, and it’s far too large to take photo and videos with while you’re out and about.

So, why not use the iPhone 6s Plus which also has a great 12-megapixel, can record 4K, and is even more portable than either iPads? The 6s Plus even has a stabilizer to reduce vibrations from your hand when your taking a shot.

For one, the new iPad Pro has “Cinematic video stabilisation.” We haven’t fully tested how well this “stabilisation” works, but since it’s “cinematic,” it might be better suited for shooting video. The verdict is still out on that, though.

Also, it’s not practical to work on the photos/videos you took with your iPhone with editing apps because the screen is too small.

So, for anyone who wants to take big, beautiful photos and videos and fix them up on the spot for whatever reason, whether it be for real-estate or construction or whatever else, the new iPad Pro is a complete package for the professional on-the-go.

