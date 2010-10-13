The 10 Most Anticipated Boxing Matches Ever--And Why The Biggest One Of All May Never Happen

Will Pacquiao v. Mayweather ever happen?

The beauty of boxing is that for all the talk, the showmanship, and the brashness, all arguments as to who is “the greatest” can be solved very easily. Just stick the challengers in the ring, and see who leaves standing.That’s what’s so frustrating about the inability to secure a fight between the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world: American Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Filipino Manny Pacquiao.



The matchup has all the public interest in the world, and the incessant trash-talk to boot. Manny Pacquiao claimed Mayweather needs to fight him to forge his legacy. Mayweather retaliated by saying he would “stomp the midget.”

Initially, it seemed getting the boxers in the ring simply required more money. They were rumoured to have agreed on a split $80 million purse, plus pay-per-view bonuses, that would mark the first time two boxers earned more than $35 million from a fight.

Then, they got held up with drug testing. Mayweather demanded that Pacquiao submit to random, Olympic-style blood testing in the days leading up to the fight. Pacquiao wanted a specified window.

That last hurdle was finally cleared less than two months after Mayweather defeated Sugar Shane Mosley, at which point Mayweather said he wanted to take the year off.

So why does Mayweather continue to delay the epic bout?

Insiders think both parties are happy with the potential earnings, and the drug-testing issue has been agreed upon. The hold up, is good old fashion personal pride.

At 41-0, Mayweather is among the few renowned champions with an unscathed record. Only legendary Rocky Marciano could claim the same feat in as many fights. Though Mayweather says he isn’t scared of Pacquiao, he very likely is scared of seeing a dented loss column in his career record.

It would take a lot of prodding to get Mayweather into the ring. Maybe a better than 50/50 split, or a bigger payday could sway him. But more than money, it seems, he craves the respect that his undefeated record generates. Perhaps he won’t risk his legacy at any cost.

