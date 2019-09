With the NBA Finals heading back to Miami tonight, we know what we’re in store for.



Miami Heat fans.

The league’s most infamous team has the league’s most controversial fans.

Heat fans have the reputation for being annoying rich people who know nothing about basketball.

But they’re actually great.

