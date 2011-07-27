Why The Market Isn't Sold On Under Armour

Under Armour reported Q2 earnings of $6.12 million or $0.12 a share on revenue of $291.3 million beating analysts’ estimates. It even raised its guidance 2011 revenue guidance, but the stock is trading down.



UBS analysts believe the retail company has a unique revenue story compared to its peers but maintain a neutral outlook on the stock. Here’s why:

Supply chain problems hurt Under Armour’s (UA) profits in the second quarter but investments in supply chain systems and building personnel can boost margins next year.

The company reported 81% jump in direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue, which comes from targeting consumers directly, rather than going for stores that would stock them. But UBS analysts expect lower profits from its emerging DTC business.

UA is a “preferred long term growth story” according to UBS analysts, given its high-range 30% revenue growth compares with its competitors. For now however, analysts are wary of the impact that higher-than-expected sales of UA’s excess products with lower-margins could have on its profits in the second half of the year.

