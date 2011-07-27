Why The Market Isn't Sold On Under Armour

Under Armour reported Q2 earnings of $6.12 million or $0.12 a share on revenue of $291.3 million beating analysts’ estimates. It even raised its guidance 2011 revenue guidance, but the stock is trading down.
UBS analysts believe the retail company has a unique revenue story compared to its peers but maintain a neutral outlook on the stock. Here’s why:
- Supply chain problems hurt Under Armour’s (UA) profits in the second quarter but investments in supply chain systems and building personnel can boost margins next year.
- The company reported 81% jump in direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue, which comes from targeting consumers directly, rather than going for stores that would stock them. But UBS analysts expect lower profits from its emerging DTC business.
- UA is a “preferred long term growth story” according to UBS analysts, given its high-range 30% revenue growth compares with its competitors. For now however, analysts are wary of the impact that higher-than-expected sales of UA’s excess products with lower-margins could have on its profits in the second half of the year.
