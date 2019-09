A good chart from Chris Kimble at DShort.com on the weak dollar equity rally we’ve seen over the past several weeks.



Judging by historical patterns, it looks like the dollar should be bottoming out and stocks should be topping.

Certainly the action over the last few days suggests this may be the case.

Click to enlarge

