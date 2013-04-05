This Chart Shows Why The Knicks Are A Serious Threat To The Heat

One night after scoring 50 points against the Heat, Carmelo Anthony dropped 40 points on the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks have now won 10 games in a row, including six by at least 12 points.



And if we look at how the Knicks’ scoring differential (points scored minus points allowed) compares to the Heat this season, we see that the Knicks are now playing at a level that is similar to what the Heat were doing during their recent 27-game winning streak.

More importantly, if we take out the recent stretch in which the Knicks appeared to be treading water (Heat’s scoring differential skyrocketed and the Knicks remained flat), the Knicks have been just as dominant this season as the Heat. And now that things seem to be clicking, the Knicks are indeed a legitimate threat to unseat the Heat in the Eastern Conference…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

