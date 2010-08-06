Why The Iraq Situation Could Be More Desperate Than Anyone Admits

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani has only intervened twice in politics since the US invasion of Iraq. Once he called for a new constitution and one time he broke up fighting between American troops and populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr.



Now we may need him a third time.

Foreign Policy reports that Obama sent a secret letter to the Shiite leader, urging him to help Iraq’s politicians to form a government after five months of squabbling:

The Sistani-linked source said the letter was sent shortly after Vice President Joseph Biden visited Baghdad over the July 4 weekend and failed to bring about a resolution of the dispute. Biden said at the time that he was “optimistic” that a new government would be formed and that the problems Iraq faced were “not a lot different” than that facing other countries with parliamentary systems.

However, no apparent progress has occurred.

“It was a request for his [Sistani’s] intervention in the political situation to use his influence with the Shiite groups and get them to compromise,” the source said of the U.S. letter.

This is urgent, of course, as American troops begin leaving the country. Meanwhile, at least 68 Iraqis have been killed since Wednesday.

