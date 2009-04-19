The iPhone Is A Game Changer For Mobile Ads

A lot of big companies are making big bets on mobile advertising. But so far, it’s mostly been text links and small, boring banner ads. You can blame crappy mobile phones for a lot of it. Even the most imaginative agency couldn’t do much with a Motorola Razr.



But enter Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and other powerful phones with motion-sensing accelerometers, free access to location services, gorgeous screens, and native apps. And this is what mobile advertising could start to look more like.

Dockers’ “shakeable ad” appeared in several iPhone apps last month and earlier this month, built by OMD and Medialets, a New York-based mobile technology firm that specialises in the iPhone. Ads like this don’t just look cool, but they can sell for 10 times or more what a lame banner ad goes for. Good news for advertisers, publishers, and agencies. (And if it helps sell more iPhones, good news for Apple, too.)

