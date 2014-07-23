This Maths Explains Why The iPhone 6 Might Launch On September 12

Since Tim Cook took Apple’s helm in late 2011, the company’s traditions and patterns have become even more apparent, particularly with product launches. In his last 2.5 years as CEO, the iPhone has launched in September, always two days after the release of the newest version of iOS.

Call it safe, but it’s clearly a successful formula for Apple that isn’t broken, and thus, doesn’t need fixing. The iPhone and iOS timetable has resulted in record-breaking weekend sales (and earnings reports) for two consecutive years.

That said, there is a strong case for the next iPhone to launch on Friday, Sept. 12, with iOS 8 launching two days prior on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Here’s The Maths

In 2012, Apple introduced iOS 6 on June 11, and released the mobile operating system on Wednesday, Sept. 19 — exactly 100 days after its unveiling. The iPhone 5 launched two days later on Friday, Sept. 21.

Last year, Apple unveiled iOS 7 on June 10, and released it on Sept. 18 — again, a Wednesday, and again, exactly 100 days after the unveiling. The iPhone 5S and 5C launched two days later on Friday, Sept. 20.

This year, Apple unveiled iOS 8 on June 2. If the company wants to go 3-for-3 on its 100-day window between the public unveiling and launch dates, we may see iOS 8 launch on Wednesday, Sept. 10, which is, you guessed it, 100 days after it was unveiled at WWDC.

And if Apple releases the new iPhone two days after iOS 8, as it’s done in the past, we may see the iPhone 6 release that Friday, Sept. 12.

Of course, Apple may stray from this pattern this year, as the company is reportedly preparing for a rather massive launch with two possible iPhones waiting in the wings. But an early September release date for the iPhone 6 makes sense, given the company’s other reported plans of releasing new tablets and its first-ever smartwatch later this year, making for a very crowded fall schedule.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.