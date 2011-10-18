Siri And Production Delays Caused Apple To Put Off The iPhone 5 Until Next Year

Photo: benm.at

A lot of people were left scratching their heads on October 4 when Apple failed to show off the rumoured “teardrop” iPhone 5 redesign.So, what happened? And why were so many people expecting the iPhone 5 this month?



9to5 Mac has some insight on the delays, including some information from a Foxconn source. Here’s what they say:

Back in February, Apple experienced delays integrating Siri into iOS. It soon became apparent that iOS 5 would not be ready for developers by April. (Apple usually shows off new iOS versions in the spring and new iPhones in the summer.)

Siri still wasn’t ready to go by Apple’s WWDC in June, so Apple decided to hold off a new iPhone announcement. The plan became to offer the iPhone 4S as the “light” iPhone and the iPhone 5 as the new flagship in the fall.

Apple had production delays getting the iPhone 5 made, so it decided to make the iPhone 4S the flagship phone for 2011.

The iPhone 5 is now expected to launch summer 2012.

