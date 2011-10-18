Siri And Production Delays Caused Apple To Put Off The iPhone 5 Until Next Year

Photo: benm.at
A lot of people were left scratching their heads on October 4 when Apple failed to show off the rumoured “teardrop” iPhone 5 redesign.So, what happened? And why were so many people expecting the iPhone 5 this month?
9to5 Mac has some insight on the delays, including some information from a Foxconn source. Here’s what they say:
- Back in February, Apple experienced delays integrating Siri into iOS. It soon became apparent that iOS 5 would not be ready for developers by April. (Apple usually shows off new iOS versions in the spring and new iPhones in the summer.)
- Siri still wasn’t ready to go by Apple’s WWDC in June, so Apple decided to hold off a new iPhone announcement. The plan became to offer the iPhone 4S as the “light” iPhone and the iPhone 5 as the new flagship in the fall.
- Apple had production delays getting the iPhone 5 made, so it decided to make the iPhone 4S the flagship phone for 2011.
- The iPhone 5 is now expected to launch summer 2012.
