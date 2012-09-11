Why The iPhone 5 Launch Will Be The "Biggest Upgrade In Consumer Electronics History"

I can all but guarantee that you’re nowhere near as jazzed about it as Topeka Capital analyst Brian White, who says that the iPhone 5 launch will be the “biggest upgrade in consumer electronics history”.



White notes that the iPhone 4S had pre-orders totaling 1 million in 24 hours, but he believes that this figure will rise to 1.3–1.5 million for the iPhone 5. He also believes that the sales over the first three days will rise from the 4 million that the iPhone 4S saw to 5–5.5 million, and that for the September quarter Apple could sell a whopping 10–12 million units.

