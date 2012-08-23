This Is Why The iPhone 5 Is Guaranteed To Be A Smash Hit

Apple’s iPhone 5 launch is easily becoming the most hyped gadget launch in the history of gadget launches.
We think it won’t disappoint and that the iPhone 5 will become a super smash hit.
Watch our quick video explainer below to find out why the iPhone 5 will be a HUGE hit:
Produced by William Wei
