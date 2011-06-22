Finally...An Explanation For iPhone 5 Delay -- Apple Pushed Back Release To Wait For iOS 5

Last year’s model.

Bloomberg has reported the first sourced explanation we have heard for why Apple delayed the release of the iPhone 5.Citing two people familiar with the company’s iPhone 5 plans, at least one of which is likely located in China or Taiwan, Bloomberg says Apple “pushed back the release of the next iPhone to coincide with the release of the new iOS 5.”



Here are some other new details on the iPhone 5 that Bloomberg has dug up.

The iPhone 5 delay is likely one of several reasons that Apple’s stock has sagged of late. Another is that the company is in a sort of leadership purgatory, with the question about Steve Jobs’ return still unresolved.

Analysts are struggling to figure out whether the iPhone 5 will be released in early September or late September–and adjusting their Q3 and Q4 estimates accordingly. One analyst slashed his Apple price target based on a tip that the iPhone 5 would be released a few weeks later than he thought.

