The tech press in the USA typically refers to the driverless car as “the Google driverless car” and talks this up as an opportunity for the search giant to move beyond its current business model. I don’t think so.



Here’s why this opportunity is messy.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.