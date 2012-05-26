Why The Governor Of Rhode Island Sympathizes With A Bank Robber Who Allegedly Killed A Gas Station Manager

Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln D. Chafee.

Photo: Rhode Island Office of thr Governor

A Supreme Court justice has refused a request by the governor of Rhode Island to delay the federal death penalty trial of man accused of a fatal gunpoint robbery of a gas station manager, according to SCOTUSBlog.Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln D. Chafee opposes the death penalty, and asked Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to delay the federal government’s case, which would transfer the prisoner from state prison into federal custody.



Chafee filed jointly with the accused man, Jason Wayne Pleau, requesting that Justice Stephen G. Breyer, as the Circuit Justice for the First Circuit court of appeals, allow the state to appeal the case to the full Supreme Court.

Pleau was charged with killing a Rhode Island gas station manager as the man was depositing money in a bank in September 2010.

The federal government has charged Pleau with robbery, conspiracy, and using a gun during a violent crime that resulted in death, meaning Pleau could face the death penalty if convicted.

But Breyer refused a delay. As of now, Pleau could be transferred to federal custody as early as next week.

