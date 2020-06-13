Why the electoral college may not be able to save Trump's re-election chances

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Donald Trump arrives to speak at an event on ‘protecting seniors with diabetes’ in the Rose Garden White House, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Washington.

With less than five months until the election, it’s increasingly unlikely that President Donald Trump will be able to repeat his success in 2016, when he lost the popular vote but won the electoral college.

Trump has deep underwater approval ratings, is receiving poor marks for his handling of his the COVID-19 pandemic and race relations, and is behind in several key swing states.

The president also faces demographic challenges with independents, white women, and voters 65 and older.

In 2016, the winner-take-all dynamics of the electoral college led to Trump carrying Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania by less than one percentage point.

This year, that same dynamic may work against him.

With election day looming in just under five months, President Donald Trump could see his electoral college firewall collapse out from under him.

The president faces a triple whammy of historically low approval ratings, poor marks for his handling of both the COVID-19 pandemic and recent protests over racism and police brutality, and being on the defence in several key states he narrowly carried in 2016.

The current circumstances and most recent polling data will likely evolve and certainly doesn’t guarantee a huge loss for Trump, who won the 2016 election despite polling well behind 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for much of the election cycle.

But for an incumbent president who has been in office for over three years, Trump finds himself in an increasingly precarious position.

The latest Gallup poll, conducted May 28-June 4, found that 39% approve of Trump’s job performance while 57% disapprove, putting his approval rating around in the same territory as former President Jimmy Carter at the same time in his presidency.

Nationally, Biden leads Trump by 8 percentage points on average in Real Clear Politics’ averaged tracker of general election match-up polls.

Out of 76 national polls in Real Clear Politics’ tracker conducted in the last six months that included a hypothetical general election match-up between Biden and Trump, Trump has only led Biden in two.

The last survey from a major pollster that showed Trump and Biden tied was a Fox News poll conducted in early April, and the most recent survey to show Trump leading Biden was an Emerson College poll conducted between February 16 and 18.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Pennsylvania elector Carolyn Bunny Welsh holds her ballot for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump before casting it at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 19, 2016.

Americans don’t vote for president in a national election. Americans vote for electors who vote for the president. Forty-eight states, except for Maine and Nebraska, use a winner-take-all system in which the candidate that wins the highest percentage of the vote wins all the state’s electoral college votes.

In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote by just over 3 million votes while winning the electoral college, thanks to razor-thin victories by margins of less than one percentage point in crucial swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

While the machinations of the electoral college helped Trump sweep to victory as a populist outsider in 2016, the same system could work against him in 2020.

In the pre-pandemic days of 2019, when the economy was booming, many analysts pointed to Trump’s strength among non-college-educated white voters, and the large proportion of those voters in the non-voter pool in key swing states that give Trump room to grow in 2020.

Since 2016, the predominately white and working-class “Obama-Trump voters” have received a significant amount of media attention. But another group that has received substantially less scrutiny.

There remains a segment of voters who shifted from Mitt Romney in 2012 to Hillary Clinton in 2016, helping Democrats flip 40 seats in the 2018 midterms.

Amid the pandemic and nationwide protests, this cohort could pose serious trouble for Trump’s re-election chances in places like Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina.

In addition to Trump trailing Biden in national polls, he’s currently behind in several of the key battleground states he carried in 2016 and shows signs of vulnerability in Republican-leaning states that he carried with much larger margins, like Ohio and Georgi.:

Biden expanding the map and putting states like Ohio, Iowa, and Georgia in play puts Trump on the defence, and is making the Trump campaign invest resources in state previously believed to be locked down.

Outlets including Insider, The New York Times, and Axios have reported that Trump is concerned not just with the results of public polls, but with his own internal polling numbers, which show him well behind Biden.

Associated Press In this April 7, 2020, file photo voters line up at Riverside High School for Wisconsin’s primary election in Milwaukee.

Biden’s strength among seniors could give him an edge in several swing states

One of Trump’s key demographic victories in 2016 was voters 65 and older. He won the group nationally by a margin of 52% to 45% over Clinton, according to CNN exit polls.

Trump won 65+ voters by even larger margins in key battleground states, carrying the group by 23 percentage points in North Carolina, 17 percentage points in Florida, 13 percentage points in Arizona, and ten percentage points in Pennsylvania, per CNN.

Not only does the 65+ group have the highest voter turnout of any other age bracket, but seniors also tend to favour Republicans over Democrats nationwide.

Trump’s performance among seniors in 2016 was about on par with Mitt Romney’s in 2012, but Biden has thrown a wrench into that dynamic.

Biden was already pulling away among seniors vs. Trump by mid-May in public polls, and the Trump campaign’s internal numbers on older voters aren’t encouraging.

Some research points to Biden breaking away with seniors even before the coronavirus outbreak. In July, Biden held a 10-point lead over Trump in the Democracy Fund and UCLA Nations cape’s survey, outperforming his then-competitor Sen. Bernie Sanders by six to eight points in his matchup against Trump.

Voters tend to perceive Biden as more moderate, according to the same survey, which may help set him apart from fellow septuagenarians like Trump and Sanders.

Biden cleans up among seniors in the Nationscape polls except among those who describe him as “very liberal.” Overall, 56 per cent of seniors responded by saying Biden was liberal or very liberal, 22 per cent found him to be moderate, eight per cent said he was conservative, and 14 per cent said they didn’t know where his ideology sits.

Trump has been trying to salvage his 2016 margins with seniors, but it hasn’t gone according to plan so far.

In late May, Trump held a seniors-focused event at the White House. But Trump’s riff about whether he himself should be taking insulin ended up stealing the show.

Mario Tama/Getty Images Protesters walk during the Women’s March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.

As if these headwinds weren’t troubling enough for the Trump campaign, an enduring dynamic from the 2018 midterms also poses a problem.

Trump continues to trail Biden among women, sitting 21 points behind in the latest NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll and 19 points behind in a recent Monmouth University survey.

Hillary Clinton only won women voters by a 13 point margin over Trump in 2016, according to NBC’s exit poll.

With Biden also leading Trump by 10 points among independents in the NBC-WSJ poll, the question of where to even begin – much less how to close each gap – looms large over the Trump campaign.

