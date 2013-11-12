Here's The Argument That The US Economy Will Be Stronger In 2014

Two weeks ago I wrote:
Fiscal austerity probably subtracted 1.5% to 2.0% from GDP growth in 2013, and the foolish government shutdown probably subtracted a little more.
But even with contractionary fiscal policy, it looks like the US economy will grow in the 2% range this year. Ex-austerity (and ex-shutdown), we’d probably be looking at a decent year – maybe this would have been the best year since Clinton was President!
Right now it looks like 2014 will be a better than 2013 for a number of reasons:
1) The housing recovery should continue.
2) Household balance sheets are in much better shape. See: NY Fed: Household Debt declined in Q2 as Deleveraging Continues and Fed: Household Debt Service Ratio near lowest level in 30+ years
3) State and local government austerity is over (in the aggregate) [updated link].
4) There will be less Federal austerity in 2014 (hopefully the sequester cuts will be minimized). And a government shutdown is unlikely.
…
5) And demographics are favourable going forward.
Here is some more analysis on 2014:
From Goldman Sachs economists Sven Jari Stehn and Kris Dawsey:
Looking beyond Q4, we continue to expect a meaningful acceleration of GDP growth―to 3% in 2014Q1 and 3.5% for the remainder of the year―as the economy moves over the “hump” of fiscal contraction.
From Merrill Lynch economists:
Getting the exact timing of the acceleration in growth is tough, but the case for better growth next year is strong. The economy has healed significantly since the 2008-9 crisis. In particular, the government, households, businesses and banks have gone a long way toward fixing their balance sheets, allowing them to slowly shift their focus from balance sheet repair to expansion.
…
We expect GDP growth to exceed 3% in the back half of next year as the federal fiscal drag drops from ~1.5pp in 2013 to ~0.5pp in 2014.
Right now it looks like 2014 will be a solid year.
