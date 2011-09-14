REVEALED: Why Consumers Are So Depressed About The US Economy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Recent polls have shown a marked deterioration in economic sentiment, and there’s a big worry that this will create a self-fulfilling prophecy.Why are consumers so depressed?



The ASR Consumer Survey (via Politico) takes a look at what’s really eating consumers.

Among the factors: Too high debt, fears of inflation, and expectations that their homes will keep falling in value.

