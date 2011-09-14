REVEALED: Why Consumers Are So Depressed About The US Economy

Mamta Badkar
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Recent polls have shown a marked deterioration in economic sentiment, and there’s a big worry that this will create a self-fulfilling prophecy.Why are consumers so depressed?

The ASR Consumer Survey (via Politico) takes a look at what’s really eating consumers.

Among the factors: Too high debt, fears of inflation, and expectations that their homes will keep falling in value.

 

The middle class thinks they are worse off than the average U.S. household

The smaller the shape, the worse the demographic is faring. Clearly, the middle class (red shape) thinks they are faring worse than the U.S. average and the high net worth group on every measure.

Source: ASR Consumer Survey (via Politico)

Homeowners expect their property prices to fall

33% of homeowners think their home is worth less now than when they paid for it. Furthermore, homeowners and renters are both pessimistic on the outlook for home prices.

Source: ASR Consumer Survey (via Politico)

They also believe negative equity is still fairly high

27% of those with mortgages think their homes are worth less then their mortgages on it.

Source: ASR Consumer Survey (via Politico)

23% of Americans say they have a hard time meeting their debt payments

3 in 4 Americans has some type of debt. 45% think they have too much debt compared to their income. 23% are having difficulties meeting their debt.

Source: ASR Consumer Survey (via Politico)

Americans don't think they save enough and their risk appetite has weakened

Only 33% of those polled said they spend less than they earn. 72% think they save too little. Of those polled, only 50% are prepared to take risks with their savings.

Source: ASR Consumer Survey (via Politico)

They also believe their savings are inadequate for retirement

69% of those polled think they aren't saving enough for their retirement. Meanwhile, 46% think the outlook for the next generation is a lot worse.

Source: ASR Consumer Survey (via Politico)

Americans are also worried about high inflation

39% said they fear a rise in the cost of living more than they fear higher taxes or a drop in income. All things considered then, Americans are likely to spend less.

Source: ASR Consumer Survey (via Politico)

And there's still a way to go on education

40% of those polled only have a high school degree or some high school education. This compares to the 35% with a Bachelor's degree or higher.

Source: ASR Consumer Survey (via Politico)

