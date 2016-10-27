Why the director of 'Deadpool' suddenly left the sequel over 'creative differences'

After news recently broke that director Tim Miller has left the sequel to “Deadpool” over “creative differences,” we’ve gotten a little insight into what those differences exactly were.

According to TheWrap, Miller and the franchise’s star Ryan Reynolds feuded over the scope of the sequel, which is currently in development with 20th Century Fox.

Miller wanted to go big with a movie that would be three times the budget of the original’s $60 million, while Reynolds, along with screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, wanted to keep the movie small and stick with its raunchy roots.

Previous reports also indicated that Miller wanted to cast “Bloodline” star Kyle Chandler to play the character Cable in the sequel, but Reynolds didn’t.

“Deadpool 2” currently does not have a release date. The original opened in February with the biggest R-rated opening weekend of all time ($132.4 million). The movie went on to make over $780 million worldwide.

Business Insider reached out to Fox for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.