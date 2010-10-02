25 Reasons The Democrats Are Totally Doomed This November

Photo: ap

There have been some decent economic datapoints lately, and the stock market has rebounded nicely since its mid-summer lows.But it doesn’t matter.



Loss of the House seems like a done deal. The Senate could go either way.

It’s all thanks to the miserable state of the economy, and the failure of stimulus to appreciably turn things around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.