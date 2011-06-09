Earlier there was a lot of hoopla, which we indulged in, over the fact that the OPEC meeting was a disaster, and that despite no agreement to lift output, Saudi Arabia said it would go ahead and so anyway.



James Hamilton at EconBrowser makes a compelling argument why this doesn’t presage the end of the cartel… and that argument is: There hasn’t been a cartel.

There just isn’t that much of a relationship between official quotas and output, whether on a per-country basis, or a total organisation basis.

Here’s Saudi Arabia’s production vs. quota. It corresponded for a bit, but perhaps only by accident. And since the red line ended it’s been all over the map (also, since then, per-country quotas have not been published

[credit provider=”Econbrowser” url=”http://www.econbrowser.com/archives/2011/06/the_significanc.html”]

Now here’s all OPEC

[credit provider=”Econbrowser” url=”http://www.econbrowser.com/archives/2011/06/the_significanc.html”]

Again, OPEC hasn’t hewed to the quota in a while, and there’s always been cheating.

So yes there’s strife, but in terms of any game-change in the oil market, don’t bet on it.